With Spike Of 96,424 Cases, India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 52-Lakh Mark
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Friday.
The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 including 10,17,754 active cases, 41,12,552 cured/discharged/migrated and 84,372 deaths.
Among the States, Maharashtra has 3,02,135 active COVID-19 cases, Karnataka 1,03,650, Andhra Pradesh 88,197, Uttar Pradesh 68,235, and Delhi 31,721.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 6,15,72,343 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 17th September. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested yesterday.
