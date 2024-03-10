With spotlight on Araku Coffee, UN leaders hail India's 'Naari Shakti'

United Nations: Lauding the transformative power of India's “Naari Shakti”, top UN leaders said Indian women are the narrators of their country's development story, as they hailed women-led development across the nation in areas ranging from sustainable farming to technology. A special event was hosted by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to mark International Women's Day on Friday with a spotlight on the Journey of Araku Coffee cultivated by the tribal communities in Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh.



“From finance and digital technology to health, education, space, and aviation, Indian women are the narrators of their country's development story….India's dedication to championing women-led development serves as an inspiring example for nations around the world,” President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said at the event.

“Let us take inspiration from India's commitment to advancing gender equality, empowering women, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of a more just and equitable world,” he said. The event 'The Role of Women in Sustainable Farming Practices: The Extraordinary Story of Araku Coffee' shone the spotlight on the impactful role of women in sustainable farming practices through the story of the “seed-to-cup” journey of Araku Coffee.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said the link between women and sustainable farming practices in India is remarkable.

“I would like to commend the Indian government for its leadership and its commitment to advancing the food systems conservation agenda at the country level,” Mohammed said.

Francis recalled that during his visit to India in January this year, he “witnessed firsthand the transformative power of ‘Naari Shakti' or women-power.”

“I was energised and motivated by the many initiatives aimed at empowering women economically – ensuring women entrepreneurs' access to finance and

creating an enabling environment for them to self-actualise, in business, in community service and their personal lives,” he said.

Francis said the event not only honours the tribal women of Araku Valley but also recognises their trailblazing role in spurring an agricultural, economic, and social revolution through coffee cultivation.

“The stories of women, as agents of change – such as that of the women of Araku Valley – must be told repeatedly, including within the walls of this very institution. I commend India for sharing one of its inspiring success stories,” Francis said.