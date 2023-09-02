Woman attacked and paraded naked over family disputes in Rajasthan

A shocking incident took place in Rajasthan where a husband misbehaved with his married wife (21), assaulted his wife, stripped her clothes and paraded her naked through the village. This atrocity came to light in Pratapgarh district on Thursday.



According to the police, the 21-year-old tribal girl is already married. But she seems to be allegedly having an affair with the young man next door. When her husband and in-laws got angry, they kidnapped the woman and brought her to their village and assaulted her. Instead of stopping there, they removed her clothes and paraded her naked on the streets.



Moreover, when the woman reached for help, the people there did not come forward to help her. The entire incident was recorded on the cell phone.. The scenes related to this have become viral on social media.



The police came to know about the matter have registered cases against a total of 10 people over this incident. They went into six teams to investigate. Pratapgarh SP Amit Kumar remains in the village and is investigating. He said that three people have been detained in this case so far.



Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reacted strongly to this incident. Denying this, he tweeted late on Friday night. He said that a video of a woman being assaulted by her husband and in-law due to family disputes in Pratapgarh district is disturbing and directed the ADGP to investigate and take strict action in this matter. He said that there is no place in the society for such criminals who have committed a heinous act and they will be put behind bars as soon as possible and investigated.