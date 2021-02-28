Woman carrying baby stabbed to death in chain snatching bid

New Delhi : A 25-year-old woman Simran Kaur, holding her child was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in North-West Delhi, police have said. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the capital's Adarsh Nagar locality.

This is at least the second such incident reported from the city in the past two days. The police said the woman, identified only as Simran, was stabbed while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

The CCTV footage clearly shows two women walking when one person approaches them from behind and tries to snatch a chain from one of them. On facing resistance, he stabs one of the women with a knife and leaves. A case has been filed but no arrests made till now as 10 police teams probe further.

Residents of the locality have alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area in recent times but the police have not intensified patrolling, ANI reported.

Simran had came to the national capital only last week to meet her elder sister who was visiting from Canada.

Simran's aunt said that the 25-year-old had got married to Pramajeet, a Patiala-based businessman, three years ago and they had a two-year-old daughter together.

Anil Jindal, Simran's neighbour, said three years ago, an incident of snatching took place at the same spot where Simran was stabbed.

Gurvinder Singh, a local resident, said crime in the area is increasing day by day. "Crime in our area has become routine. Thieves are highly active here.

They snatch gold chains, mobiles and other valuables. Incidents of battery theft are also increasing in the locality. I locked the battery of my car with a chain, despite that it was stolen by thieves," Gurvinder said.