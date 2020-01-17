Woman died, six injured in Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a freak incident, a woman died and six others injured after the bull attacked them in a Jallikattu event organized on the occasion of Pongal festival at Trichy Suriyur in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased identified as Mahalakshmi who came to witness the Jallikattu event. immediately, the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Jallikattu event is organized on a grand scale every year on the days of the Sankranti festival in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the court and police tried to impose restrictions on the sport, but Tamilians claimed it as part of their tradition. As the chances are high of people getting injured in the bull attack, the doctors and ambulance are placed near the venue of the Jallikattu.