Woman from ‘Love you Zindagi’ viral video dies 

New Delhi: After battling Covid-19 for around 10 days, a woman, who came to be known as the 'Love You Zindagi' girl on Twitter after a video of her swaying to the Bollywood hit while getting oxygen at a hospital went viral, has succumbed to the infection. The doctor treating her on Friday said the woman's family does not want her identity to be revealed.

On May 8, Dr Monika Langeh, a doctor at a hospital in Delhi, tweeted a video where the 30-year-old woman, while on non invasive ventilation (NIV), was listening and swaying to the Bollywood song -- Love You Zindagi which featured Shahrukh Khan and Alia Bhatt. "It was a stressful situation when she was admitted. There were no beds available at that time. We admitted her in the Covid emergency ward and were managing her. "She was given the best treatment possible. Remdesivir and plasma therapy was also given to her. But her condition deteriorated and she did not respond well to the treatment," Langeh said.





She got the ICU bed but the condition is not stable. Please pray for brave girl. Sometimes I feel so helpless. It's all in the hands of almighty what we plan what we think is not in our hands. A little kid is waiting for her at home. Please pray. https://t.co/zfpWEt5dYm — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 9, 2021

She was on the ventilator for the last three days and passed away on Thursday night, Langeh said. What struck Langeh about the woman was her fighting spirit and her zest for life. "While I was on rounds in the COVID emergency ward, she was playing songs but with a great deal of trepidation. I asked her about her taste in music. "Swaying to the music she was listening, she said she liked Punjabi as well as romantic songs. I gave her the hotspot from my phone and she started listening to the 'Love you Zindagi' song and it was then that I made the video," Langeh said.

Langeh said she has seen many coronavirus patients, but this woman was different. "As soon as patients get to know that they have contracted the virus, they develop anxiety and we have to counsel them a lot. But she was different. She had a strong will power," the doctor recalled.





I am very sorry..we lost the brave soul..

ॐ शांति .. please pray for the family and the kid to bear this loss🙏😭 https://t.co/dTYAuGFVxk — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 13, 2021



