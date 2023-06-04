Woman In Uttar Pradesh Killls Three Kids By Throwing Them In Well

Live
Highlights
- Three kids allegedly died after their mother threw them in a well as a result of an argument with her husband.
- The brutal incident took place in a village in this area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Three kids allegedly died after their mother threw them in a well as a result of an argument with her husband. The brutal incident took place in a village in this area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The kids were identified as Akash 8 years old, Kriti 2 years old , and Anu is 1 year old.
The event was reported to the authorities from the Sant Nagar police station area's Pajra village, which goes by the name Pajra. The mother burned her house down after dropping her kids in the well.
A FIR has reportedly been filed against the mother of the kids who was accused of throwing them into the well, according to Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation) OP Singh.
According to the police, Amarjit, a labourer by trade, did not get along well with his wife Chanda. They used to argue frequently. One such dispute led to the woman taking the drastic action in a fit of wrath.
Police reportedly arrived at the scene and removed the remains from the well after learning about the tragedy. Her arrest is being sought after further.
The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and legal action is being conducted in accordance with the law. Police stated that additional inquiries are being made.
