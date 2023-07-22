Woman paraded naked is Kargil war veteran's wife

Imphal: The husband of one of two women paraded naked and molested by a group of men in Manipur is a Kargil war veteran who rued that though he protected the country but could not save his wife from being humiliated. The incident which sparked condemnation countrywide came to light when a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday night. The husband had served the Indian Army as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment. “I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers... I am sad, depressed,” he told a Hindi news channel.

'PM should make statement'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded that the PM make an elaborate statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation, saying he could have dismissed the state Chief Minister instead of making "false equivalence" with Congress governed states if he was angry over the matter. "Narendramodi ji, You did not make a statement inside Parliament, yesterday.



If you were angry then instead of making false equivalence with Congress governed states, you could have first dismissed your Chief Minister Manipur," Kharge said on Twitter. "INDIA expects you to make an elaborate statement in Parliament today, not just on one incident, but on the 80-day violence that your government in the state and the Centre has presided upon, looking absolutely helpless and remorseless," the Congress chief also said.

NCW: No reply from Manipur authorities

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday said she had reached out thrice in the last three months to authorities in Manipur over incidents of violence against women but no response was received from them. The complaints received by the NCW in the past three months were related to crime and violence against women, including rape and burning of houses of women, sources said.

Speaking to PTI, Sharma denied reports that appeared in a section of the media that claimed the commission had on June 12 received a complaint about the incident of two women being paraded naked on May 4 in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state but had not taken any action.

