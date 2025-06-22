Live
Woman pilot harassed during cab ride in Mumbai; 3 men booked
Police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said.
MUMBAI: Police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said.
The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Thursday when the woman was heading back to her house in Ghatkopar from south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.
The woman's husband is a Navy officer, but as he is yet to get a government accommodation, he stays at a Navy residential complex while the woman lives in Ghatkopar, she told the police.
