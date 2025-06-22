  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Woman pilot harassed during cab ride in Mumbai; 3 men booked

Woman pilot harassed during cab ride in Mumbai; 3 men booked
x
Highlights

Police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said.

MUMBAI: Police have registered a case against the driver of an Uber cab and two others for alleged sexual harassment of a 28- year-old woman airline pilot during a ride in Mumbai, officials said.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Thursday when the woman was heading back to her house in Ghatkopar from south Mumbai, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman's husband is a Navy officer, but as he is yet to get a government accommodation, he stays at a Navy residential complex while the woman lives in Ghatkopar, she told the police.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick