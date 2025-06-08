Women farmers export mangoes to Italy

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal’s Baladev Jew Women Farmers Producer Company Limited exported 25 quintals of mangoes to Italy on Friday. This was the fourth time that the women farmers have exported Amrapali mango to Italy. Demand for Dhenkanal’s mango in Italy has encouraged women farmers to grow mangoes and earn revenue. Earlier, the group of women farmers had exported 60 quintals of mangoes. According to Krushi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), the women farmers are trained for sorting and packaging mangoes, said senior scientist Bimalendu Mohanty.

“KVK, HDFC, Grandthon , Department of Horticulture and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have encouraged us to earn more by exporting mangoes abroad,” said members of the group. “We are getting more profits by selling abroad. We have decided to sell more mangoes in phases,” said Narayan Khatua, coordinator of the company.

Horticulture Deputy Director Gitashree Parhi said, “We have decided to export Dosari, Amrapali, Langra and other varieties of mangoes this year. Till now, we have exported 30 tonnes of mangoes to London, Paris, Italy and Dubai.”