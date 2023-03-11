Women-led development in last 9 years: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Pushing for unicorns in self-help groups for women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has moved from women development to women-led development in the last nine years. Addressing a post-budget webinar on women empowerment, Modi highlighted that enrolment of women in the fields of engineering, science, technology and maths in the country today is at 43 per cent. "Can we make unicorns in self-help groups too, we have brought that vision in this year's budget," he said.



Unicorns are companies that reach a valuation of USD 1 billion without being listed on the stock market. The prime minister said around 70 per cent beneficiaries of Mudra loan are women.

These women are not only increasing the earnings of their families but also opening new economic avenues for the nation, he said.

Modi also linked India's progress with the level of respect and sense equality felt by women in the country. "India can move forward only by raising the levels of the respect for women and the sense of equality." The PM said this year's budget is an "auspicious beginning for achieving the target of Vikasit Bharat by 2047".

"This year's budget will give a new momentum to the efforts of women-led development. The results of efforts for women empowerment are visible and we are feeling a revolutionary change in the social life of the country," he said. The prime minister underlined the Nari Shakti's strengths of determination, will power, imagination, ability to work for goals and extreme hard work as reflection of 'Matru Shakti'. He said these qualities are playing a major role in increasing the speed and scale of India in this century. He said that today, the results of efforts for women empowerment are visible and there is a revolutionary change in the social life of the country. He said the number of women compared to men is increasing, and the number of girls studying up to high school and beyond has tripled in the last 9-10 years. In fields like medical, sports, business or politics, not only the participation of women has grown but they are leading from the front, he said.



Highlighting different government schemes that have contributed to the development of women, Modi mentioned the PM Awas Yojna which he said has given women a new voice in economic decisions of the household. Similarly, women benefit from schemes for promotion of collateral free loans under SVANidhi and promotion schemes in animal husbandry, fisheries, village industries, FPOs and sports, he said, "The reflection of how we can take the country forward with the help of half of the country's population and how we can increase the potential of women power is visible in this budget," he said. He mentioned Mahila Samman Saving Certificate Scheme where women are to get 7.5 per cent interest.

"Rs 80,000 crore for PM Awas Yojna is also a step in the direction of women empowerment as most of the 3 crore houses are in the name of women," Modi said.