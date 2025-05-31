Won't demolish slums, dwellers are city’s lifeline: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Describing slum dwellers as service providers and the lifeline of Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday assured that no slum colonies in the city will be demolished without rehabilitation.

She also announced that Rs 700 crore has been allocated for carrying out development works like toilets and washrooms for women in slums.

In a special conversation hosted by actor Anupam Kher at the ‘100 Din Sewa Ke’ event organised at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to mark 100 days of the BJP government, CM Gupta sympathised with slum dwellers in the city, saying, “None of the previous governments really cared for them. They have been living in slums for decades.”

Dismissing rumours spread by the opposition regarding slum demolitions, she said, “Unless every slum dweller receives a permanent home, they will continue to live in their current shelter — but with improved facilities and dignity.”

Criticising the previous AAP government and its false promises, CM Gupta said, “While they sat in Sheeshmahal, we have rebuilt Delhi with honesty.”

She also highlighted how the PM-JAY health insurance scheme was approved in the very first Cabinet meeting.

On the health front, the CM said, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has also been implemented across hospitals, where Jan Aushadhi Kendras are being set up. Further, advanced healthcare units such as LMU, NAT testing, and a medical genetics ward have been established at Lok Nayak Hospital, ensuring high-quality care.

Talking about achievements in the education sector, she said, “While previous governments only focused on publicity, we approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation & Regulation of Fees) Bill 2025 to end the arbitrariness of private schools.”

The CM also hit out at the previous AAP government for leaving behind mountains of waste, turning Delhi into a landfill.

She said her government has taken concrete steps to eliminate these legacy waste sites, as 24x7 legacy waste processing has been started, with about 30,000 metric tonnes of garbage being biomined daily.

“Waste-to-energy plant installations are progressing swiftly. The target is to completely remove the Bhalaswa and Okhla landfill sites within the next two years,” she said.

Currently, Delhi has four operational waste-to-energy plants, and two new plants in Narela and Ghazipur are under rapid construction. Expansions of the Okhla and Tehkhand plants are also underway. Moreover, a modern e-waste park is being developed in Holambi Kalan, she said.

Talking about environmental protection, CM Gupta criticised the previous government for turning Delhi into a gas chamber.

In contrast, she said, her government has prioritised pollution control by deploying 1,000 sprinklers throughout the year and approving 70 advanced mechanical road sweeping machines.

“Installation of smog guns in all high-rise buildings has also been made mandatory. Additionally, under the DEVi (Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector) initiative, 460 electric buses have been introduced for last-mile connectivity, and 2,000 more electric buses will be added by the end of the year,” she said.

On the Yamuna River, the CM highlighted that the previous government merely put up a show in the name of cleaning the river, while untreated sewage continued to flow into it. In contrast, her government made the rejuvenation of Yamuna a top priority from day one, she said.



