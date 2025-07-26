Word ‘secularism’ to stay: Mayawati welcomes Centre’s assurance

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday welcomed Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal’s statement in Parliament, ruling out any intent to remove words like “secularism” from the Constitution’s Preamble. In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister described Meghwal’s assurance as “appropriate and commendable” and a “relief” for the BSP as well as people against any “unjustified change or tampering” with the Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar.

She reiterated that Ambedkar crafted the Constitution with the vision of ensuring equal respect for all religions and establishing an egalitarian society, a vision clearly reflected throughout the document.

In a written reply, Law Minister Meghwal on Thursday said while there may be discussions or debates in certain public or political circles on the removal of the words ‘socialism’ and ‘secularism’ from the Preamble, “no formal decision or proposal has been announced by the government” regarding amendment to these terms.

“The government’s official stand is that there is no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove the words ‘socialism’ and ‘secularism’ from the Preamble and any such change will require thorough deliberations and broad consensus,” said the minister.

Mayawati emphasised that the Constitution’s essence of “unity in diversity” provides India, the most populous country, with an unparalleled global identity as various religions and diverse cultures dwell here.

She concluded by saying that it is a “good thing” that the Centre has clarified its position and expressed hope that it will remain firm on its stand and not yield to any external pressure.