Work together to make India TB-free: President Murmu

New Delhi: Working together can help India to be free of tuberculosis (TB), said President Droupadi Murmu, on Friday, on the eve of World TB Day on March 24.

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24, to raise awareness about the disease and to reduce stigmạ.

“I am happy to note that ‘World Tuberculosis Day’ is being celebrated on 24th March with the aim of increasing public awareness about Tuberculosis (TB),” the President said in her message.

“This day aims to make the masses aware about the global impact of TB, raise awareness about the challenges in controlling the disease, and support efforts to prevent it.”

India has committed to eliminate TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target of 2030. With a whopping 2.8 million TB cases, India “represented 27 per cent of the global burden,” as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

The President also stressed the importance of early detection, treatment and prevention of TB.

“I urge everyone to work together to make India TB-free and put all efforts to achieve this goal,” she noted.