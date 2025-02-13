Working as a tool for anti-national activities: Nadda on Oppn walkout

As the Opposition staged a walkout in protest against the JPC report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda demanded action against the members who walked out and termed it as a "tool and motivation for anti-national activities."

Nadda strongly criticised the Opposition for the walkout, arguing that the Chairman had given them ample opportunity to express their views. "All their points were presented properly," he said.

Slamming the Opposition's conduct, Nadda alleged that their objective was not discussion but political gain.

"The Parliamentary Affairs Minister has clearly stated that nothing has been deleted and everything is included in the annexure. The Opposition's behaviour was highly irresponsible and condemnable. This is appeasement politics," he asserted.

Nadda went further, claiming that certain forces were conspiring against the Indian state. "This Opposition walkout should be noted as a tool and motivation for anti-national activities. The Opposition is working to strengthen anti-national forces," he alleged.

Demanding strict action, Nadda urged the Chairman to suspend the Opposition MPs who had walked out of the proceedings.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed disappointment, stating that there was no justification for members to abandon their constitutional duty.

"What really hurts me is that I provided a full opportunity for the Opposition to present its stand. There is no reason for them to walk away from their constitutional obligation. They are not walking away from the House," Dhankhar said.

He further remarked that the entire nation was concerned about the issue of Waqf and looking towards Parliament for a resolution.

As Thursday's session progressed, the Opposition escalated its protest against the motion to adopt the report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Earlier in the day, the bill was tabled amid chaos, and a motion was introduced to record evidence related to it.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had strongly opposed the report, calling it "unconstitutional" and "fake." He argued that several members had submitted dissent notes, but the majority opinion had been imposed without fair consideration.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju countered the allegations, accusing the Opposition of misleading the debate. He maintained that no part of the report had been deleted or altered.

"Some concerns raised by the Opposition were verified, and I found that no section of the report was removed. Everything has been tabled before the House. On what basis are these allegations being made? Do not mislead the issue," Rijiju said, dismissing the claims as baseless.

He also pointed out that the Opposition had actively participated in drafting the report over the past six months.

Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP and Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, had earlier stated that the committee was presenting its report after extensive consultations.

Pal emphasised that differences of opinion were a natural part of the legislative process. He added that even after the report's finalisation, dissenting members were invited to submit their notes of dissent, which were included in the final document along with stakeholder feedback.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for mismanagement, corruption, and illegal encroachments. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to address these concerns through reforms such as digitisation of records, enhanced auditing mechanisms, greater transparency, and legal measures to reclaim illegally occupied properties.