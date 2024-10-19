Workshop on financial literacy held

Dhenkanal: Know your money and listed companies before you click for investment to earn profits in slow process instead of desperation for more profit. This was stated by SEBI and BSE officers at a national workshop held in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here on Thursday. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in collaboration with the IIMC and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted the workshop on financial literacy as a part of the World Investor Week (WIW) 2024 from October 14 to 20. The event is aimed at promoting awareness on investor education and awareness.



Adwait Abhay Bahale, senior officer of SEBI, Eastern Regional Branch, Kolkata, who was the chief guest, spoke on functions and power of SEBI, financial and online frauds.

Bahale, while interacting with students of English and Odia journalism, outlined SEBI’s critical roles in three main areas: dematerialisation, investor awareness and protection. He said India currently has 17.5 crore demat accounts, with an impressive addition of 40 lakh accounts monthly. While responding to the question on trading, he said, “The best time to invest was 20 years ago, the second-best time is now,” underscoring the importance of timely investment decisions. He emphasised the need for informed decision-making process of the investors as well as the need to protect them from unauthorised trade. The BSE senior officer, Soumya Ranjan Sahoo, spoke on the IPO allotment process and discussed the benefits of investing in shares. He also addressed investor rights and the grievance redressal mechanisms available for investors facing issues, investment and savings. The IIMC Regional Director,Anand Pradhan, said business information must be critical, credible and crucial. He highlighted the vital role that journalists play in providing accurate information to investors.

The workshop concluded with a lively performance titled “Cyber Commandos Are the Need of the Hour,” presented by students which focused on the financial scam. Awards were distributed for excellence in news writing on financial fraud, cartoon making and short play.