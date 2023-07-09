World heritage site Hampi getting ready for G-20

Vijayanagara: Hampi, a world heritage site, is famous both in India and abroad. This is the first time that Hampi has been beautified like a bride for the G-20 summit. Unprecedented development works have been undertaken in Hampi to host and success of G-20 summit.

India is the country hosting the G-20 summit this time. That is why the third important meeting of the most important G20 summit being held at the world heritage site Hampi from Sunday to July 16th next. A three-day cultural program and three-day international level meetings will be held in Hampi.

In the wake of the G-20 Summit, the roads around Hampi area have been asphalted. Cleaning work is going on in the area around the monuments. As the representatives of 20 member states of 43 countries are going to participate, CC cameras are being installed all around Hampi. The world famous Hampi is now being beautified like a bride for the G-20 summit.

30 delegates from 19 out of 20 countries attended the G-20 summit. A total of 52 dignitaries including 16 representatives from 9 invited countries will participate. Thus preparations have already been made for the Sherpa meeting at the Hampi heritage site. This Sherpa meeting is organizing the summit under the motto "Vasudhaiva Kudumbakam", "One Land, One Family, One Future". High-level representatives of 13 countries will participate here, and several high-level international meetings will be held.

During the summit, the historical significance of Hampi will be discussed for three days. And the glory of the past is being spread through cultural performances. As representatives of different countries are participating in the summit, 1,076 police personnel of various levels have been deployed for tight security in the area around Hampi. Also, an order has been issued banning the flight of drone cameras in the Hampi region during the summit.

As the G-20 summit is being held in Hampi, the Saptaswara mantapa and the stone chariot in the Vijaya Vitthal temple are complete and a wooden fence has been constructed around the stone chariot.