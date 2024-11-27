World Sindhi forum calls for ending violence against Bangladesh minorities

Mumbai: Expressing shock over the continuing atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh, the Federation of World Sindhi Congress (FWSC) on Wednesday called for an immediate end to violence in the neighbouring country.

The FWSC International President, Barrister Mahesh Jethmalani, has also condemned the communal clashes over the arrest of a Hindu priest there, a sedition case filed against him and denial of bail.

"The FWSC is not only concerned about the Sindhi minority community in Bangladesh but the entire Hindu minority community living there... Such violence is a crime against humanity and the government there must stop it," urged Jethmalani, a nominated Rajya Sabha MP.

The BJP leader also called upon the Bangladesh authorities to ensure the protection of the Hindu minorities and rein in the violence unleashed in Chattogram after a priest, Brahmachari Chinmoy Krishna Das - of the ISKCON movement - raised his voice on the issue.

Bangladesh has been in the grip of political unrest after the August 5 change in regime of the former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, forcing her to flee her nation.

The priest Das had spoken up against the excesses committed on the minorities since then after which he was arrested on November 25 on charges of sedition and later denied bail, triggering fresh clashes.

On October 31, Das and 18 others were charged with sedition by a local activist who alleged that they (the accused) had insulted the Bangladesh National Flag in Chattogram during a rally organised by the priest.

The violence led to the reported death of at least one person and many others injured, and India has taken strong note of the same.

India has expressed "deep concern" over the arrest of a priest and the bail denied to him by a local court and has urged Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minorities there.

However, Bangladesh has termed it an "internal matter" and claimed that such unfounded statements misrepresent facts and go contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbours.

On his part, Jethmalani also urged the people of Bangladesh to maintain peace and refrain from perpetrating violence.



