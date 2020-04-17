World WarII hero, 99, raises 13million pound for NHS

London: Second World War hero Captain Tom Moore will be rewarded with an honour by the Prime Minister after he completed the final 10 lengths of his garden on a zimmer frame and raised a staggering £13million for the NHS.The 99-year-old has captured the imagination of the public during the coronavirus lockdown with his heroics and finished his 2,530-yard walk at his home in the Bedfordshire village of Marston Moretaine with a huge smile today.

Following the achievement, Boris Johnson's official spokesman said today: 'Tom has demonstrated a lifetime of bravery and compassion. The PM will certainly be looking at ways to recognise Tom and his efforts'.Before Captain Moore started the final leg of his challenge in the morning sunshine today, he was saluted as he stepped out with his frame by four soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment who had travelled to support him.He was given a rousing greeting on the final stretch of his walk that has seen money donated from people in 53 countries.

The Second World War veteran bowed his head and smiled as his chest of medals on his suit glinted.Speaking after finishing, an emotional Captain Moore told BBC Breakfast: 'I never ever dreamt I would be involved in such an occasion. We're doing so well, and knowing that the reason we started off was for the NHS.He added: 'I think you've all got to remember that we will get through it in the end, it will all be right but it might take time.

All the people finding it difficult at the moment, the sun will shine again and the clouds will go away.'Michael Ball then sang You'll Never Walk Alone from his home, after telling him: 'It's an extraordinary achievement. I've been trying to think of a song which encapsulates your achievement and what you have done for us.'Asked about the song, Captain Moore said: 'First of all, Michael is such a super singer. I think it's true that people, we will not walk alone, wherever you are there are other people thinking about you thinking that soon everything will be better and we will all be smiling again.'