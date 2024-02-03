Worried about 'physical safety', GM Kannappan approaches Amazon after delivery faux pas

Chennai: Indian chess Grandmaster Priyadharshan Kannappan, who had ordered a plastic table on Amazon, is now fearing for his safety and wondering whether the company has any customer safety policy.

This is because he had been abused by the Amazon delivery agent when queried for the non-delivery, and for refusing to take the delivery of the table from the agent’s place.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday evening, Kannappan said: “I am now at my native village Nattarasankottai in Sivaganga district. I am based out of Madurai. I had ordered a plastic table, chairs and some items to work from here.”

“The delivery person after delivering the small item told me that the table will be delivered later. But instead of delivering, the delivery agency had returned the table back on their own,” Kannappan said.

When he reached out to Amazon, the customer support asked Kannappan to reorder the table and assured him that it would be delivered.

This time again, the delivery agency asked him to take the delivery in person and refused to deliver at his doorstep.

“I spoke to the supervisor who after sometime started speaking in an abusive manner. I don’t have to be abused for being an Amazon Prime customer and ordering on its platform,” Kannappan said.

According to Kannappan, the person also dared him to complain to Amazon.

Raising the issue with Amazon, Kannappan put out his experience on X: “@amazonIN Your delivery person for my recent order of table refused to door step delivery and asked me to pick up the package in person. When asked why is it so to his supervisor the abuses me on phone, and then calls me back 30 min later and another person abuses on phone.”

Responding to that, Amazon Help replied to Kannappan: “We apologise for the unpleasant experience you had with the delivery team. Kindly reach out to our support team. We'll assist you further – Prasanth.”

To this, Kannappan replied: “I have already raised the issue over call, but I want to make it public that this is a serious issue. The delivery supervisor Sivasankar and his colleague Venakatesan are abusing me on phone and I have a recording and this is about customer's physical safety, so I am making it public.”

“I am genuinely worried about my physical safety as your delivery person has my phone # and address location @amazonIN,” Kannappan said in another message.

On its part, Amazon Help replied: “We understand your concern. If you feel threatened, please reach out to the nearest police station and seek help - Prasanth.”

“Later the delivery agents called and said that they would incur additional cost if the delivery is made on Saturday and promised delivery at 11 a.m. on Sunday,” Kannappan said.

According to Kannappan, he had to extend his stay at his native village just to receive the table which was supposed to be delivered a couple of days ago.

“When I tracked the order status on Amazon, it said `delivery attempted',” Kannappan said.