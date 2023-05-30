  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Wrestlers to throw medal in Ganga

Wrestlers to throw medal in Ganga River
x

Wrestlers to throw medal in Ganga River (Photo/ANI)

Highlights

Top Wrestlers of India who have been on Protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Haridwar: Top Wrestlers of India who have been on Protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for past several days have now decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga River.

The wrestlers have said the medals have "no meaning" anymore.Police personnel are now trying to come in as wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sit around in small circle with their medals. Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans being raised as people come out in support of the wrestlers

Hundreds of people have surrounded tearful wrestlers, asking them not to immerse their medals in holy Ganges.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X