Wrestlers to throw medal in Ganga

Haridwar: Top Wrestlers of India who have been on Protesting against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his tenure as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India for past several days have now decided to immerse their medals in the Ganga River.

#WATCH | Protesting Wrestlers in Haridwar to immerse their medals in river Ganga as a mark of protest against WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/4kL7VKDLkB — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

The wrestlers have said the medals have "no meaning" anymore.Police personnel are now trying to come in as wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sit around in small circle with their medals. Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans being raised as people come out in support of the wrestlers

Hundreds of people have surrounded tearful wrestlers, asking them not to immerse their medals in holy Ganges.