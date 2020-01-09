Yashwant Sinha Flags Off Anti-CAA March From Mumbai To Delhi

Former finance minister, Yashwant Sinha and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar launched a peace march in Mumbai on Thursday demanding a rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The peace march from Mumbai to Delhi is scheduled to end in the national capital on January 30, which marks Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. The Gandhi Shanthi Yatra, as it has been termed by Yashwant Sinha, will cross five states covering 3000 km to reach Delhi.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, NCP leader and minister in the Maharashtra cabinet, Nawab Malik and several others were present on the occasion of the commencement of the Gandhi Shanti Yatra.

Over the past few years, Yashwant Sinha has been a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many of NDA's policies including demonetisation, GST and other issues.

The CAA protests have now brought together diverse groups against the NDA once again. The anti-CAA Gandhi Shanti march in Mumbai has similarly brought together members of different groups and political parties. The march will culminate on the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination in New Delhi.