Live
Just In
Yechury's health condition critical
Highlights
New Delhi: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury's condition is "critical" and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS here, his party said on Tuesday. The 72-year-old Yechury is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU in AIIMS, it said in a statement.
A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Yechury, which is critical at this time, the party said. Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.
