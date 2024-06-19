'Yoga For Self and Society': PM to lead yoga day celebrations from Srinagar on Friday

New Delhi: The main International Day of Yoga celebrations this year will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the event there, AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.



Jadhav, the Minister of State for Ayush (independent charge), said this year's theme 'Yoga for Self and Society' highlights yoga's dual role in fostering individual and societal wellbeing. It underlines promoting connection between the inner-self and the outer world going beyond one's own wellbeing, Jadhav said.

"Yoga nurtures physical, mental, and spiritual growth while promoting societal harmony. The enthusiastic participation of millions in recent years reflects the profound impact of yoga on communities," the minister said. He also announced that the PM has written to each gram pradhan, encouraging grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas.

Jadhav launched a 'Common Yoga Protocol Book in Braille' script to support visually impaired people to learn and practice yoga with convenience. The minister also launched Professor Ayushman comic on yoga. This book will help children to learn and practice yoga with interest and entertainment.



The United Nations General Assembly, heeding to a call by Prime Minister Modi, had made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as IDY.

The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014 came at the initiative of the PM Modi and was passed unanimously. Since 2015, the IDY has evolved into a mass movement around the world, Jadhav said.