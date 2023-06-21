Yoga united the world today-Modi at UNHQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated International Yoga day at UN headquarters on Wednesday. The theme of the Yoga was ‘Vasudaivakutumbakam’.



Addressing the gathering Modi said that he was delighted to see all those who gathered at UNHQ. He said the gathering was a representation of all nationalities.

He said Yoga means to unite and the gathering was an expression of another form of Yoga. Nine years ago, Modi said he announced the celebration of International Yoga and entire world had come forward to support it. In 2015 he gave a call for construction of memorial at UNHQ and the world joined hands to make it a reality today. Similarly last year he gave a call for 2023 to be celebrated as International year of millets as they promote holistic health and are environmental friendly. Modi said he was happy to see the tremendous support it received.

The Prime Minister said Yoga originated in India and is an old tradition of the our country. Yoga is still a living and dynamic and is free from copyright, patent rights and royalty issues. One can practice yoga alone or in group and he can learn from a master irrespective of one’s faith, culture and religion. This is another assertion of the fact that India is ‘truly universal.’