Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe in Hathras incident

Highlights

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras, officials said

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday recommended a CBI probe into the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped in Hathras, officials said.

The development comes within hours of Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi meeting the victim's family at her home.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that a probe should be done by the CBI into the complete Hathras case," the chief minister's office tweeted. Reacting to the announcement, the family members of the victim said they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

