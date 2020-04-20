Yogi Adityanath to provide jobs to migrant labourers

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to provide jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to all those labourers who have come from outside the State.

According to Principal Secretary (Rural Development), Manoj Singh, the migration of youth to villages following a lockdown has led to a situation of economic distress, which can be solved by providing jobs for the youth the under MGNREGS.

"Youth seeking jobs under MGNREGS will be immediately given job cards in their respective villages," he said.

The official said that if a person's name does not figure in the job card of a family, then it would be added.

He said that as per the guidelines of the Centre, works under MGNREGS would be conducted outside the containment area, for which the state government will follow all necessary guidelines of the Centre after April 20 when construction activity resumes.

The move is seen as yet another attempt to lend a boost to the rural economy hit by the lockdown and subsequent unemployment, leading to the socio-economic slowdown.