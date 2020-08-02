Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya today

Ayodhya: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon to review the preparations and security arrangements being made for the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram temple, scheduled to be held on August 5.

The Chief Minister will also meet senior saints and seers during his visit.

The 'bhumi pujan' ceremony will take place around noon on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the function.

Ayodhya will be illuminated for three days from August 3 to 5 to mark the occasion and all residents have been asked to light diyas in their houses during this period.

'Akhand Ramayana Path' will be held in other holy cities including Mathura, Kashi, Prayagraj, Naimisharanya, Gorakhpur and Chitrakoot.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security arrangements are being made for the occasion and the borders of Ayodhya have been sealed.

The local administration is implementing safety protocols in view of the Corona pandemic.

DIG Deepak Kumar told reporters, "We are making fool proof arrangements for security and also for the guidelines in the pandemic. More than five people will not be allowed to gather at any one spot and the seating arrangement for the guests is also being done with social distancing protocols."