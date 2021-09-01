Yogi attends Kalyan Singh's 'Tehravin' in Aligarh

Aligarh (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and several UP ministers on Wednesday attended the 'tehravin' rituals of the late Kalyan Singh who had died in Lucknow after prolonged illness on August 21.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath recalled the late leader's contribution in building the BJP and also his role in the Ayodhya movement.

He asked the young generations to follow his path and draw inspiration from him. He said that he first met Kalyan Singh in 1982 and shared a warm relationship with him.

He reiterated that the Lucknow cancer institute would soon be named after Kalyan Singh and a statue of the leader would also be installed there.

The rituals of the 'tehravin' ceremony were performed by Kalyan Singh's son Rajvir Singh, who is also an MP, and his grandson Sandip Singh who is a minister in the UP government.

Yogi Adityanath reached Atrauli, where the ceremony was held, in the afternoon and touched the feet of Kalyan Singh's widow Ramwati Devi.

Rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh and former MP Kusum Rai were also present at the function.