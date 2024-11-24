Yogi attributes victory to security, good governance

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, expressed his gratitude to the voters for the Bharatiya Janata Party-NDA’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections.

He also extended his congratulations to the winning candidates.

“The victory of BJP-NDA in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly by-elections is a testament to the unwavering faith of the people in the successful leadership and vision of our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji.”

“This victory is the outcome of the double-engine government’s commitment to security, good governance, and public welfare, as well as the tireless efforts of dedicated party workers”, he added. He continued further, “Gratitude to the esteemed voters of Uttar Pradesh for supporting UP’s good governance and development. Heartfelt congratulations to all the winning candidates!