Yogi government ready for Ganga Expressway

Lucknow: After the Purvanchal, Bundelkhand and Gorakhpur link expressways, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is preparing to start construction of the 594-km Ganga Expressway.

Adityanath had announced construction of the Ganga Expressway, that will connect Meerut with Prayagraj, during the Kumbh Mela 2019. The project has been pending for the last 15 years.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) plans to construct the expressway in 12 packages.

"We have decided to invite international open bids for construction of the expressway. The state government is working to start the construction of the expressway in the current financial year and to open it for public by 2023," said UPEIDA CEO Avanish Awasthi.

He said that after the Chief Minister's announcement, the government had started work on the state's longest, six-lane, expandable to eight lanes, fully access-controlled expressway connecting west UP with east UP.

The expressway will start from NH-235, near Shankarpur village in Meerut and will end at NH-330 near Soraon in Prayagraj district.

The government has sanctioned Rs 37,350 crore for the project of which Rs 9,500 crore will be spent on acquisition of land and Rs 24,091 on the construction works.

The unique aspect of Ganga Expressway is that it will link other expressways in the state through Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Ballia Link Expressway.

Once completed, the total network of expressways in Uttar Pradesh will be of 1,900 kms and will give pace to industrial and agricultural development and draw investments in various sectors.

Official sources said that the state government has planned to launch a massive plantation drive along the Ganga Expressway.

The expressway will pass through 12 districts -- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

The Chief Minister has also asked UPEIDA to consider linking the proposed expressway with Varanasi and facilitate movement of traffic from Haridwar to the expressway.

The Ganga Expressway will give boost to tourism and pilgrimage and UPEIDA plans to connect all important tourist and religious spots with the high-speed corridor for fast movement of traffic.

The Chief Minister has also told UPEIDA to ensure that the design of the expressway should be such that road accidents are minimised.

To check movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway.