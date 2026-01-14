Yogi Government’s Policy Creates Economic Opportunities Alongside Environmental Protection

Lucknow, January 14 - Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously taking concrete steps toward clean energy and green transportation. As the development and expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure accelerates across the country, Uttar Pradesh is making a strong mark with its growing presence. Over the past five years, 2,316 electric vehicle charging stations have been established in the state. This achievement not only reflects the state’s increasing urbanization and industrial growth but also clearly demonstrates the Yogi government’s farsighted policies.

Sandeep Yadav, CEO of Yahvi Group, stated that progress in setting up electric vehicle charging stations in Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead rapidly. Yahvi Group has established EV charging stations (for trucks) in Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh’s Strong Share in the Charging Network

Out of a total of 29,151 electric vehicle charging stations installed across the country, Uttar Pradesh has made a significant contribution. Of the 2,316 charging stations established in the state, 540 are fast chargers and 1,776 are slow chargers. This clearly shows that the state government has developed a balanced charging network while keeping in mind the needs of both urban and semi-urban areas. The scope of EV charging facilities is continuously being expanded in major cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Agra.

Clear Policy and Vision of the Yogi Government

Establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading state in the field of electric mobility is among the government’s top priorities. With this objective, an investment-friendly environment has been created in the state. Private companies and investors are being continuously encouraged to set up electric vehicle charging stations.

Balancing Environmental Protection and Economic Development

The Yogi government’s focus is on environmental protection along with development. The expansion of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure will reduce carbon emissions and strengthen pollution control efforts. In a large and densely populated state like Uttar Pradesh, this initiative is proving to be crucial for improving air quality. At the same time, reduced dependence on petrol and diesel will also bring long-term benefits to the economy.

Effective Coordination with the Central Government

Under the central government’s FAME-1 and FAME-2 schemes, 9,576 EV charging stations have been established across the country, from which Uttar Pradesh has also benefited. In addition, under the PM E-Drive scheme, a provision of ₹2,000 crore has been made for the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

Future Direction and Preparations

According to experts, the number of electric vehicles in Uttar Pradesh is expected to increase rapidly in the coming years. Keeping this in mind, the Yogi government is working on a strategy to develop charging stations along expressways, in industrial areas, at bus terminals, railway stations, and tourist destinations.