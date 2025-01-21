Yogi holds review meet on development works

Gorakhpur : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised accelerating development projects by increasing manpower and ensuring accountability.

During a review meeting held at the Annexy Bhawan auditorium in Gorakhpur on Monday, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of projects across key departments, including GDA, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Jal Nigam, and GIDA.

He instructed officials to ensure timely and high-quality completion of all projects, with a nodal officer assigned to each for progress monitoring and weekly updates to the District Magistrate.

“Additionally, the District Magistrate or a senior officer must review all projects every 15 days, while regular meetings should be held with public representatives to discuss progress and consider their suggestions.

He reiterated the importance of public participation and directed officials to maintain regular communication with public representatives regarding ongoing development efforts. The Chief Minister also stressed the need for officials to address citizen grievances with sensitivity and urgency. He instructed them to promptly resolve complaints registered on the IGRS and CM Helpline while ensuring feedback is collected from complainants to enhance accountability and public trust. During the meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted Gorakhpur’s growing appeal as a hub for entrepreneurs in recent years. He directed officials to engage with entrepreneurs promptly and proactively to resolve their issues.

Strengthening online mechanisms in GIDA to address entrepreneurs’ concerns and ensuring they benefit from government schemes were emphasized. The CM also urged practical engagement with bankers to increase the district’s CD ratio from 58% to 75%.