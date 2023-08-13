Yogi launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the National Flag on the Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday.

The Chief Minister took a selfie with the national flag and also urged the residents of the state to participate in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Yogi Adityanath is on a three-day tour to Gorakhpur.

He appealed people of the state to join this campaign before the 76th Independence Day.

Yogi government set a significant example by hoisting 4.5 crore flags across the state last year as well.

Similarly, the government plans to fly the national flag on residential and non-residential buildings, government and non-government offices, institutions, and more this year also.

The Chief Minister has also changed the profile picture of all his social media accounts and uploaded the picture of the Tricolour on the online platforms.

On this second Independence Day of the Amrit Kal, various events will take place for a week. Silent processions will be held on Partition Day, August 14, in all the districts of the state, remembering the horrors of the partition of India and paying homage to the victims of the violence during that period.

Additionally, under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ program, earthen lamps will be lit paying homage to the brave sacrifices of our soldiers.

Furthermore, relatives of freedom fighters, military forces, central police force and police department sacrifices will be honoured in the districts and Kavi Sammelan and Mushairas will be organised.

Notably, the Yogi government has prepared a date-wise programme of Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Mera Desh evens in schools.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, the basic and secondary schools of the state were also open on Sunday for the implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Mati Mera Desh programmes.

Additionally, special arrangements were made for mid-day meal for the students.