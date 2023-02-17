Yogi listens to problems of 600 at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday warned officials against any negligence in solving people's problems and redressing their grievances with complete commitment and transparency and said that the officials failing in this duty, would not be tolerated by the government and sent packing.

The Chief Minister said this during the Janata Darshan programme held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium, located outside Gorakhnath Temple. The programme was aended by around 600 people.

CM Yogi said: "The administration's top priority is to find a fair solution to everyone's problems with complete commitment and transparency, and anyone who fails to do so will be held accountable. Officers must listen carefully to people's problems in order to provide quality and timely solutions."

The CM himself approached the people one by one as they remained seated and after listening to them, referred their applications to the appropriate authorities. The Chief Minister assured them that no one would be treated unfairly during his tenure and that the pain of everyone would be alleviated.

People, not only from Gorakhpur, but also from other districts came to the Janata Darshan to share their plights with the Chief Minister. CM Yogi also instructed officers to ensure resolution of problems related to police and revenue at the district level for their relief and to end their worries.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for MoUs signed during the recent Global Investors' Summit (GIS) before Diwali.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has asked officials to chase all investment proposals to convert them into projects on the ground.

The chief secretary has asked officials to review progress of every MoU at regular intervals with a view to converting the proposals into actual investments and resolve issues of investors, if any.