Yogi slams SP regime for neglecting MSMEs

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of failing to understand the importance of Uttar Pradesh’s extensive Micro, Small and Medium Enter-prises (MSME) sector.

“There were large-scale MSME units here with clusters already present in every district and around every town, but the previous government couldn’t grasp its significance,” he said.

Escalating his attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), the chief minister asked how those whose “think-ing was limited only to their families” and who “based their grab for power on dividing the society” could possibly think about future of the state’s youth, whose prospects were tied to these very schemes.

Adityanath, who was speaking after inaugurating the CM YUVA Conclave here, alleged that the pre-vious government was part of a conspiracy to shut down the state’s MSME industry.

“The hooliganism, corruption and dishonesty of the previous government had forced people to mi-grate,” he asserted.

The chief minister further said that large-scale enterprises were shutting down and the “distressed” artisans were searching for other work.

Highlighting his government’s initiative, Adityanath said, “We then formed a committee and launched a scheme called the One District One Product (ODOP) after coming to power in 2017. The One District One Product scheme has today become a brand across the country.”