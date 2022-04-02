Yogi will be on Fast Track

Yogi Adit­yanath- date of birth; June 5th, 1972, 10.31 am, at Pauri, Uttarakhand.

Birth star Poorvabhadra 2nd Padam, zodiac sign Aquarius, ascendant Leo.

First house is called Lagna. Lagna tells about the native's structure, determination, courage and longevity. Here Lagna lord sun is in the 10th house. Hence the native's Lagna will be very strong. He will be a courageous, bold, honest and sincere person. At a young age, he took Manthradeeksha from his guru in Gorakhpur. Three times he won as MP.

In 2017 first time, he became CM for Uttarpradesh. He completed a 5-year term. In recent elections, also he won and became the CM.

From 01.03.2018 to 01.03.2025, the native running Ketu Mahadasha. Here Ketu occupied in 12th house. Hence during this, he should be very careful about his health, and while going anywhere, he should take more security.

From 16.02.2022 to 22.01.2023, the native will run Ketu Mahadasha by Jupiter sub-period. During this period, he will get excellent developments. He won a thumping majority in assembly elections.

From the moon sign, Saturn will occupy Aquarius from April 29th, 2022 to July 11th, 2022. During this period, he should be careful while taking any decisions.

From January 17th, 2023, to Aug 2025, the native will run Janma Shani. During this period, so many obstacles he will face, like misunderstanding with PM. If he takes hasty decisions, he may get a bad name.