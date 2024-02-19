Live
- Manipur govt offices witness thin presence following tribal body's shutdown call
- ED raids Trinamool's district office in Bolpur
- Air India selects Thales' in-flight entertainment system
- KL University Signs MoU with INGV, Italy, for Scientific and Educational Cooperation in Ionospheric Physics and Space Weather
- Cultivating leadership mindset among students
- IEPFA signs pact with DBS Bank to protect investors
- With two aircraft carriers, Indian Navy kicks off MILAN 2024 joint exercise
- DSC 2008 candidates urge Revanth Reddy to address their appointment demand
- Govt’s coal mines auction gets huge response as 40 offline bids come in
- Madras High Court permits Tamil Nadu govt to conduct Formula 4 night street car race
Just In
YSRCP leaders console YSR Congress party worker, Sheikh Mastan Wali's kin
A tragic incident occurred in the rural village of Ponnur, where YSR Congress party worker, Sheikh Mastan Wali (63 years old), son of Mohiddin, lost his life in an accident near the old cinema hall center in Mulukuduru village.
A tragic incident occurred in the rural village of Ponnur, where YSR Congress party worker, Sheikh Mastan Wali (63 years old), son of Mohiddin, lost his life in an accident near the old cinema hall center in Mulukuduru village. The unfortunate incident took place this morning, resulting in Wali's untimely demise.
Following the news of Wali's passing, he was taken to the Government Hospital in Nidubrolu. Village leaders such as Kandula Subbarao, Mulukuduti Raghurama Vidyasagar, and Munipalle PACS Chairman Kota Srinivasa Rao, paid their respects to the deceased at the hospital. They were accompanied by various other leaders from the region, including Ponnur Legislator Sri Kilari Venkata Roshaiah's instructions.
Additionally, prominent figures from the town, such as BC leader Kolleru Srinivasa Rao, and ST leader Devarakonda Gopi, were also present to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time. The community mourns the loss of Sheikh Mastan Wali and stands united in solidarity as they come to terms with this tragic event.