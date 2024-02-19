YSRCP leaders console YSR Congress party worker, Sheikh Mastan Wali's kin

A tragic incident occurred in the rural village of Ponnur, where YSR Congress party worker, Sheikh Mastan Wali (63 years old), son of Mohiddin, lost his life in an accident near the old cinema hall center in Mulukuduru village. The unfortunate incident took place this morning, resulting in Wali's untimely demise.

Following the news of Wali's passing, he was taken to the Government Hospital in Nidubrolu. Village leaders such as Kandula Subbarao, Mulukuduti Raghurama Vidyasagar, and Munipalle PACS Chairman Kota Srinivasa Rao, paid their respects to the deceased at the hospital. They were accompanied by various other leaders from the region, including Ponnur Legislator Sri Kilari Venkata Roshaiah's instructions.

Additionally, prominent figures from the town, such as BC leader Kolleru Srinivasa Rao, and ST leader Devarakonda Gopi, were also present to offer their condolences and support during this difficult time. The community mourns the loss of Sheikh Mastan Wali and stands united in solidarity as they come to terms with this tragic event.







