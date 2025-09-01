Yudh Abhyas 2025: Indian contingent to train with US forces in Alaska till Sep 14

New Delhi: Rehearsal of a spectrum of tactical drills including heliborne operations and deployment of surveillance resources will top agenda at the India–US Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025 in Alaska from September 1 to 14, an official said on Monday.

The Indian contingent, comprising personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment, departed for Fort Wainwright, Alaska to train alongside soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division of the US.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas will enable both sides to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting joint operations.

Over two weeks, troops will rehearse a spectrum of tactical drills including unmanned aerial systems, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, combat medical aid and the integrated use of artillery, aviation and electronic warfare systems, the official said in a statement.

In addition, subject-matter experts from both armies will conduct working groups on critical domains such as UAS and Counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications and logistics.

The exercise will culminate in jointly planned and executed tactical manoeuvres, ranging from live-fire exercises to high-altitude warfare scenarios, with a focus on improving capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping operations and strengthening preparedness for multi-domain challenges, said the statement.

Earlier, officials had described last year’s Yudh Abhyas 2024 exercise as the biggest military exercise ever held at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

A total of 1,200 soldiers from India and America participated in the exercise.

Referring to the 2024 exercise, the Defence Ministry had said in a statement: “This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment.”

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 600 personnel, was represented by a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment and personnel from other arms and services.

The US contingent comprising similar strength was represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

The aim of the Joint Exercise was to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise focused on operations in the semi-desert environment.