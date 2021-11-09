Zika outbreak in Kanpur, 17 children among 89 infected

Lucknow: An outbreak of mosquito-borne Zika virus has been detected in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with 89 people testing positive. Seventeen of them are children and one a pregnant woman. Those hit can get severe symptoms, including a rare neurological disorder.

The first Zika case in the industrial city was detected on October 23 and the number of cases has increased over the last week. One case has been reported from Kannauj, 90 km from Kanpur. There is concern about a possible surge in numbers.

The Zika virus is transmitted by Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant water and are also the carriers of Dengue and Chikungunya.

Around 80 per cent of people infected by the virus do not show any symptoms. Some get fever or bodyache. But in severe cases, the virus can cause birth defects and a disease where the immune system attacks the body's nerves.

The Kanpur administration said mass testing is being organised in localities where the Zika cases have been detected.

"The health department has formed several teams to contain the spread," Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer of Kanpur was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. "There is one woman who is pregnant and we are paying special attention to her," he added.

"All positive cases are being visited by health department teams at their homes and their vitals are being monitored on a daily basis," said Vishakh G, the District Magistrate of Kanpur. "A Zika control room has also been put in place, which is interacting with the patients daily. We appeal to everyone not to have stagnant water in their homes and to use mosquito nets," he added.