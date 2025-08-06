Rescue Teams Save 190, Recover One Body in Flood Hit Dharali, Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi flood news: Rescue teams in Uttarkashi have discovered a body in the rubble of Dharali village, which was buried in flash floods, as part of the Uttarkashi rescue operation that is currently underway. The body of the person was exhumed from the wreckage, which is the first fatality in the swiftly progressing tragedy.

The village of Dharali was virtually engulfed in a flash floods of water, earth, and rocks on Tuesday afternoon. At least a few homes and structures, as well as a thoroughfare, were washed away and obliterated. A cloudburst initially appeared to be the cause of the flood, according to preliminary investigation, but scientists now think a glacial lake outburst or glacial collapse could be the source, in a case that demonstrates the complex dangers of mountain ecosystems.

By Wednesday evening, at least 190 individuals had been saved by rescue workers, many of whom were airlifted or reached via ziplines and on foot in difficult situations. The teams, made up of the Indian Army, the ITBP, the NDRF, the SDRF, and the BRO, have sent up drones, brought in tracker dogs, and will be using heavy equipment to assist in the mission.

Rain, landslips, and difficult topography have, however, hampered rescue efforts in the region. Mobile phone towers have been damaged and landslips have obstructed roads in and around the Uttarkashi area, cutting off communications. The rescue teams had to change to satellite phones to get in touch with one another.

As many as 60 villagers and 11 army soldiers have been declared missing and are suspected to be buried alive, according to reports. Both the state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister have assured those impacted by the calamity that they would have access to complete support from the government.

Villagers state they heard a loud rumbling noise before a massive amount of water gushed down from the upper Kheer Ganga valley on Tuesday, as if a 'wall of water' was on its way. They were able to get to safety, but the flood appears to have swept away at least some buildings in the town.