Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > NRI

TANA conducts second CRP session in New Jersey

TANA conducts second CRP session in New Jersey
Highlights

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has conducted the second session of CRP and AED training workshop at South Brunswick in New Jersey.

New Jersey: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has conducted the second session of CRP and AED training workshop at South Brunswick in New Jersey.

During the event, the participants have learned about how to provide CPR, AED and relieve choking for adults and kids and appreciated TANA initiation in providing life-saving workshops.

TANA New Jersey team thanked President Jay Talluri, community services co-ordinator Mallikarjuna Vemana, EVP Lavu Anjaiah Choudary, TANA International Co-ordinator Laxmi Devineni, Rajesh Adusumilli, Ravi Kamarasu, Sudheer Narepalupu, and all volunteers.





Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top