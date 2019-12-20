TANA conducts second CRP session in New Jersey

New Jersey: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has conducted the second session of CRP and AED training workshop at South Brunswick in New Jersey.

During the event, the participants have learned about how to provide CPR, AED and relieve choking for adults and kids and appreciated TANA initiation in providing life-saving workshops.

TANA New Jersey team thanked President Jay Talluri, community services co-ordinator Mallikarjuna Vemana, EVP Lavu Anjaiah Choudary, TANA International Co-ordinator Laxmi Devineni, Rajesh Adusumilli, Ravi Kamarasu, Sudheer Narepalupu, and all volunteers.















