11-Year-Old Boy From Vadodara Achieved Guinness World Record For Spining 22 Rotations In Caster Board

A student in class seven achieve the Guinness World record by performing 22 spins on a caster board in one minute. Eleven-year-old Hardik Raghuwanshi has achieved Guinness World Records for 360 degree rotations.

Hardik, a student of Bright Day School's CBSE unit at Vasna-Bhayli Road rode caster boards for three years. He once rotated his caster board in a circle as he was completing a stunt. He then realised he could continually rotate in a 360-degree circle. He continued practising for over a year without taking any classes or receiving any coaching for the caster board before attempting the record.

Hardik told his father Ajay Raghuvanshi, an R&D manager at Sun Pharma's analytical department, about his desire to attempt the record after understanding his potential.

He had to practise doing little rotations, which are incredibly challenging, because he had one minute to complete the rotations. He continued, saying that the Covid-caused pandemic also caused difficulties for him during his practise sessions. In addition, once they spoke with GWR, he learned that his rotations, which he had been practising for about a year, needed to be facing the circle.

In the end, Hardik accomplished his objective in 17 days. His father added that he attempted the world record on January 22 and they obtained the official approval on August 9.

Hardik is the first person from Vadodara to set a world record in an individual sport. Additionally, he aimed to break the record for the most 360-degree rotations made by a caster board. However, GWR disallowed it due to endurance concerns. He now intends to attempt that when he gets 16 years old.

Meanwhile, Javier Lopez, a 17-year-old from California in the United States, who holds the previous record of 18 spins in a minute on the caster board in February 2019 holds the previous record thanks to his accomplishment.