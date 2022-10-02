12 Siblings Achieved Guinness World Record With Combined Age Of 1,058 years

With a staggering cumulative age of 1,058 years 249 days, the Hernandez-Perez family has achieved the Guinness World record for the highest combined age of 12 living siblings.



Modesto Hernandez and Martina Perez, a loving couple who still reside in Moya, Gran Canaria, where their twelve children were born and raised, were the beginning of it all.

The seven sons and five daughters of Modesto and Martina make up the close-knit tribe, which today has members ranging in age from 76 to 98.Jose Hernandez-Perez is the ancestor who set the record.

Jose was born on December 30, 1924, the first of his siblings and the oldest son of Modesto and Martina. His brother Alejandro was born on January 11, 1926, two years after he was. Then, as they welcomed their first sister, the two brothers watched as their family tree continued to grow. Both Juan and Carmen were born in the summer of 1928, in June. Rosario Ofelia, Martina's second daughter, was born the following year. Rosario was created on June 15th, 1930. More children joined the Hernandez-Perrez family between 1932 and 1946. The list include the children mentioned below:

Amanda (b. 10 September 1932)

Modesto (b. 22 February 1934)

Angela (b. 14 July 1936)

Francisco (b. 21 August 1938)

Gloria Hortensia (b. 13 May 1941)

Miguel (b. 3 June 1943)

The youngest brother, Luis, who was born on April 4, 1946, and who is currently 76 years old, comes in last, but by no means least. Family members were reunited in front of the town mayor.









The twelve siblings got together this summer in their hometown to register their historical birth certificates in front of a notary. In September 2022, the record was acknowledged and approved by Guinness World Records.



The honour improved their life and strengthened their relationship. The family hopes that, in addition to the immense pride and delight that comes with establishing a world record, it would serve as "a recognition and homage for all those families in our city that had 8 or more siblings."

Ral Afonso, the mayor of Moya, attended the celebration and accompanied the family. As noted by the Spanish news outlet Canarian Weekly, the ratification was also seen by the local priest Roberto Rivero and historian Mara del Pino Ojeda.

Furthermore, in December 2020, it was confirmed that the D'Cruz siblings had a combined age of 1,042 years and 315 days.