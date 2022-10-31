12-yr-old bites snake to death in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: In a weird incident, a 12-year-old boy reportedly bit a snake after he was furious as the snake bite him while he was playing nearby his house. According to the sources, the boy identified as Deepak Ram, a resident of the Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh was bitten by a snake when he was playing. In a fit of rage, Deepak chased the snake, caught it and bit at two places to death.



After knowing the information, the boy's family members immediately rushed him to the nearby hospital and he is fine now. It is said that there is a superstition in the village that the people need to bite the snake back if the snake bites to get rid of the poison effect.