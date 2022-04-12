16 year boy with tail, dubbed as Reincarnation of Lord Hanuman Recently.

Deshant Adhikari, 16, from Nepal, has been dubbed as a reincarnation of Lord Hanuman because of his hairy tail growing from his body. His tail is around 70 cm long, which has left locals stunned in his hometown, Nepal, our neighboring nation.

His parents were the first to spot after his birth, that the baby boy, had a hairy appendage, which is located from his coccyx, the bottom of the vertebral column.

In bid to get treatment, the boy parents, when he was young took him to varied local hospital and also overseas, but not much avail.

Deshant has said, he was in the beginning ashamed with this peculiar addition and he used to hide it from others because he felt embarrassed.

However, a local priest made them view the tail differently. The priest suggests Deshant to be reincarnation of God.

Deshant went viral on social media, thanks to his unusual condition, he stated, he is totally comfortable showing it to the world.

He also stated in his You Tube Video, my parent now asked to show the tail and I agreed to show it to the world and I do not feel any discomfort showing it.

A video of me gone viral on Tik Tok and now many people know me as boy with a tail and I feel good about it.

Filmmaker Pushkar Nepal, who interviewed Deshant and filmed his bizarre tail, stated, his parents did not know about his condition, until they took home from hospital five days after he was born.





The boy's parents took him to varied hospital and even foreign nations but nothing worked and no effort could stop the tail from growing.

Later boy parents consulted the priests and they were told not to comb or use any type of tool to cut the tail.

The priests even pointed out that, the boy might posses some supernatural power as he might be the reincarnation of Lord Hanuman, the God of Monkeys.

Medical marvel occur all time, babies are born with varied genetic abnormalities growth restriction and mechanical forces tend to affect the baby in the uterus during the development so few are tend to be born having unique features.