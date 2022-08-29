20-Year-Old Boy From Punjab Achieved Guinness World Record For Most Pushups With claps

For performing the most push-ups with claps (fingertips) in one minute, a teen named Kuwar Amritbir Singh, 20, of Punjab's Gurdaspur district, broke the Guinness World Records. Singh has never been to a gym. He performed 45 pushups using claps (fingertips) in one minute. He is from the village of Umarwala in the Batala neighbourhood of the Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

To accomplish the record, Singh practiced for four hours every day for 21 days. He gets up at 4 am to practice for two hours before working out again for two hours later in the day. He started his journey in 2019. From the start he followed his passion and was determined about his aim. The reason he never used supplements and went to gym was that he wanted to motivate the youth. He proved that without these products a person can achieve his/her goal. While speaking to HANS INDIA, he expressed that he always wanted to achieve such records so that he can contribute his record for the country.





On February 8 of this year, he tried to break the record. On July 28, Guinness acknowledged the record. The thing that separated him from others is that he never went to gym neither take any supplements for protein.

Furthermore, he has earlier achieved the India Book of Records also lists the name of the youngster. In July and September of 2020, he broke the records for how many superman pushups could be completed in 30 seconds and knuckle pushups in a minute. He had also achieved the most superman pushups in 30 sec in India book of record.





Singh, a final-year Bachelor's student at Gurunanak Dev University, constructed his DIY apparatus utilizing materials like bricks, cement, iron rods, and empty bottles for the priceless documents. He did not use any handmade gear to get ready for the most recent record.