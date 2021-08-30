70-Year-Old Lady Was Rescued From 40-Foot-Deep Well In Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, an old lady, Ranjitham, 70 years old fell down into a 40-foot deep well behind her home in Pammal, near Tambaram. Since an hour of battling, fire and rescue officials were able to get her out of the well.



Around 2 p.m., many of Ranjitham's neighbours noticed her cries and spotted her struggle within the well in her backyard. A team of firefighters arrived on the scene within a short span of time and the firefighters used a rope ladder to rescue her out of the well.

The lady was in waist-deep water in a shallow well. The fall, on the other hand, threw her into a state of shock and disbelief. For her nervousness, she was taken to a local hospital and got treated. Her sons and kids too were rushed to the scene just after receiving the information regarding the sudden incident.

Iron rods were installed at the top of the well to keep people from falling into it but still somehow she fell into it. Later, the woman was rescued by the staff through a small breach in the iron grille.

Following the death of her spouse Manickavasagam, she now lives alone in a residence in Gandhi Nagar. Her two sons and two daughters are married and have their own households.

Meanwhile, the Sankar Nagar police have opened an investigation to inquiry whether she fell into the well by mistake or if she committed suicide by plunging into it.