75 Years Old Man Achieved Guinness World Record For Being The Oldest Person To Perform Headstand

"Tony" Helou of Deux-Montagnes, Quebec, Canada, is the focus of attention. The reason to get attention is because the 75-year-old has achieved the Guinness World Record forthe world's oldest headstand performer (male). Tony, who set the record on October 16, 2021, at the age of 75 years and 33 days, was motivated to do so not just for his family, but also to show that great achievements can be accomplished at any age.

Tony, who has always been physically healthy, used to enjoy walking on his hands as a kid.He begun training and working towards becoming healthier at the age of 55. His schedule includedrunning every day, doing pushups, and doing headstands against a wall.

Tony began practising his headstands wherever he could, including at home, at the park, and in front of family and friends, once he had acquired the talent.



Tony's daily routine consists of sleeping and getting up early, running for 15 to 20 minutes to get his coffee, then performing a headstand followed by 20 pushups.Tony's daughter, Rola Helou, claims that her father has been able to do headstands for as long as she can remember.

She recalls one occasion when he gave her a 10-speed bicycle for her 15th birthday. She explained that they were having a picnic in the park when her father came up to us on her new bike and did a headstand on it while it was rolling. She urged Tony to contact Guinness World Records after realising his father's expertise was particularly unique owing to his age.

Although Tony maintains that executing headstands makes him feel relaxed, Rola worries that the health benefits aren't his sole motivation. While Tony acknowledges that headstands had always come naturally to him, he has worked hard over the years to hone his technique.

Tony's biggest hurdle on the day of his record attempt was executing a headstand on concrete. The headstand was intended to be conducted on grass, but due to the rain, he had to improvise. He claims he could have held the headstand for even longer, but the concrete hurt his head. Meanwhile, he believes that his current world record will encourage elders to eat healthily and stay active, and that he will demonstrate to the world that it is never too late to be fit.