A 99-Year-Old Competitive Athlete Has Broken The Guinness World Record for the Oldest Powerlifter

Edith Murway-Traina will turn 100 on August 8, 2021, and will be the first woman to do it.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, her great determination, grandmother's and dedication have won her the title of world's oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category.

Edith is shattering the competitive powerlifting circuit, impressing viewers and judges alike with her beautiful lifts. She lifts weights ranging from 40 to 150 pounds.

She is no stranger to physical movement, having worked as a dance instructor at the local recreation centre. Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers, and Fred Astaire were role models for young Edith when it came to dance.

She had a good time and shared it with others when she had the opportunity. Edith met Carmen Gutworth, who is now a close friend, through dance.

A few years later, Carmen encouraged the patient and amusing Edith, then 91, to join her at the gym, and she rapidly became interested in lifting.

Attending on a daily basis, she discovered that she was loving it and that she was pushing herself to improve. She was quickly accepted as a team member.

Edith started winning prizes with her trainer Bill and Carmen's rapid lifts during contests.

She knelt down and scooped it up like it was her pocketbook, Carmen explains. She will not give up, and anything that challenges her strengthens her resolve.

Honey added that she enjoys receiving applause. People clap whenever she lifts a weight.

The dedicated athlete continues to inspire others, to the point where she has enlisted the help of people of all ages to participate in physical activities.

Edith also acknowledges that her recent victories have resulted in her receiving so many medals that she once ran out of room in her house.

She is most excited to go back to the gym and work with her trainer to compete again soon after taking a break due to the pandemic. Edith was 98 years and 94 days old when she competed last in 2019.